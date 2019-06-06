Isolated shower around Thursday; limited rain chances to end the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Areas of patchy dense fog have developed across the area this Thursday morning. You will want to prepare for thick fog and high water on roads! The visibility will improve by the mid-morning hours. The Flash Flood Warnings were allowed to expire, but watch for flooded roads during the morning commute with some locations receiving more than 2” of rain from the thunderstorms Wednesday.

The weather is going to be much quieter today compared to Wednesday afternoon and evening. There will be several dry hours ahead of the isolated rain chances late in the day. Highs will reach into the lower 80s.

Shower chances will remain limited as we head into the weekend. The rain will become widely scatted on Saturday as highs stay in the lower 80s. Temperatures will dip slightly on Sunday due to more cloud cover and rainfall around the area. Comfortable weather arrives next week with unseasonably cool highs in the mid-70s.