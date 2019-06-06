× Pete Buttigieg to make campaign stop in Bloomington on Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Bloomington next week.

The South Bend mayor will talk about foreign policy and national security at the Indiana University Auditorium on Tuesday, June 11.

The 2020 candidate’s speech is set to begin at about 11 a.m. and he’ll be introduced by Lee Hamilton, a former U.S. representative from Indiana.

The event will be open to the public. Tickets can be picked up Monday, June 10 at the auditorium box office from 1-6 p.m. ET. Tickets are free and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will also be live-streamed at www.peteforamerica.com.