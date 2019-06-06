Purdue-Virginia NCAA rematch headlines Big Ten/ACC Challenge

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 30: Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The match-ups for this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge have been released.

Purdue will host national champion Virginia in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight rematch on Wednesday, December 4.  The Cavaliers denied the Boilermakers their first trip to the Final Four since 1980 with an 80-75 overtime win in the South Region final in March.

Indiana will host Florida State on Tuesday, December 3 for the two schools’ first meeting since the 1992 NCAA Tournament.  The Hoosiers are 4-0 all-time against the Seminoles.

Purdue is 10-8 in the annual event between the two conferences, while Indiana is 7-11.

Tip-off times will be announced at a later date.

Here is the full schedule for the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge:

Monday, December 2

  • Miami at Illinois
  • Clemson at Minnesota

Tuesday, December 3

  • Florida State at Indiana
  • Iowa at Syracuse
  • Michigan at Louisville
  • Duke at Michigan State
  • Northwestern at Boston College
  • Rutgers at Pittsburgh

Wednesday, December 4

  • Virginia at Purdue
  • Notre Dame at Maryland
  • Nebraska at Georgia Tech
  • Ohio State at North Carolina
  • Wake Forest at Penn State
  • Wisconsin at North Carolina State
