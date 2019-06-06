× Rain-free hours will shrink this weekend as an upper-low approaches

SHOWERS TO INCREASE THIS WEEKEND

Dry time will hold for most of us this evening – the exception south-central Indiana. Good Thursday evening everyone! There is some instability available over the next few hours for a shower or two to develop along with an isolated t-storm.

Not nearly as energized as Wednesday evening but any storm that does develop could bring some brief, heavy rainfall.

The rain threat lingers and increases as we enter the weekend (go figure). Only four weekend this entire year have been rain or snow free officially for Indianapolis.

An upper-air low, a low pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere, loses its main steering winds and drifts north, slowly with time. This feature will aid/trigger showers that increase in number each day – peaking on Sunday.