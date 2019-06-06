Remains of WWII veteran return home to Indianapolis

Posted 3:45 PM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:57PM, June 6, 2019

Marvin Dickson (photo courtesy of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A World War II veteran’s remains will return to Indianapolis on Thursday.

Army Private First Class Marvin Dickson will arrive on Delta Flight 2281 from Atlanta around 6 p.m.

The 19-year-old was killed in action while in Germany during the early morning hours of November 13, 1944. He was identified September 27, 2018, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Dickson will be buried on Saturday, June 8 at the Shannondale Cemetery in Montgomery County. Services will be provided by the Hunt and Son Funeral home in Crawfordsville.

This story will be updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.