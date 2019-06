× Shooting on near west side leaves 2 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two people were injured in a shooting Thursday on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, just west of the White River, around 3:15 p.m.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is not known at this time. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

This story is developing.