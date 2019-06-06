‘Snap into a Slim Jim!’: Action figure commemorates ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage as Slim Jim spokesman

“You want excitement? Snap into a Slim Jim!”

If you grew up in the ‘90s, it was hard to miss the Slim Jim commercials featuring wrestling star “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

And even in 2019, the legend endures. Mattel is commemorating the WWE star’s time as Slim Jim spokesman with a special action figure.

Need a little excitement? Snap into the @WWE Randy “Macho Man” Savage Elite action figure, celebrating Macho Man’s legendary @SlimJim commercials from the ‘90s! ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Pre-order yours from @EntEarth on June 18, or get one at the San Diego @Comic_Con Mattel Booth. OOOH yeah! ⁣ pic.twitter.com/jQSpvHJvbG — Mattel (@Mattel) June 5, 2019

The figure retails for $29.99 and will be available for preorder through Entertainment Earth on June 18. It’ll also be for sale at San Diego Comic-Con, available at the Mattel booth during the July event. It comes in a Slim Jim box.

From the product description:

This bold and colorful collectible figure celebrates “Macho Man” Randy Savage in all his glory as spokesman for the Slim Jim brand and star of the explosive Slim Jim television commercials. Figure has deluxe articulation, TrueFX enhanced facial detailing for life-like authenticity, realistic ring gear and comes with a wild-patterned jacket, hat, glasses and 2 Slim Jim accessories for 1000% snap! Also features exclusive Slim Jim-inspired packaging. Need a little excitement? Snap into a Slim Jim and make your collection Elite!

Savage, a megastar for WWE and WCW, died in 2011. The late wrestler’s brother, “The Genius” Lanny Poffo, told Sports Illustrated his brother would be thrilled by the special figure.

“Randy loved Slim Jim and Slim Jim loved him,” said Poffo. “He believed in the product and saw this as another way to be accessible to his fans. It’s nice to know that people still remember.”

You can relive some of Macho Man’s Slim Jim commercials through this YouTube compilation: