Tour beautiful homes at the Meridian-Kessler Home Tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- From 38th Street to Kessler Boulevard and Meridian Street to the Monon Trail, it's one of Indy's most impressive neighborhoods. This week is your chance to tour a mix of large estates and quaint cottages. Sherman got a preview of the Meridian-Kessler Home Tour coming up this weekend.
