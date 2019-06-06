Vampire Weekend, Dead & Company, more to play Indianapolis this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Friday will bring indie-pop stars Vampire Weekend to White River State Park. The band is touring on their new (and highly acclaimed) Father of the Bride album and will hopefully play the new single, “This Life.” The Farm Bureau Lawn show is promising to be the do-not-miss event of the weekend.

The classic rock, jukebox musical Rock of Ages: 10th Anniversary Tour will have three shows this weekend at Clowes Memorial Hall: Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

HI-FI Indy is going to own Saturday night with NPR and World Cafe favorite Charley Crockett. This Texas-born class act released his sophomore effort In The Night in 2016 which seamlessly blends R&B, Zydeco and honky tonk.

On Monday, The Vogue hosts indie-rap and pop phenom K.Flay. The alternative hip-hop artist’s set will undoubtedly showcase her Grammy-nominated, breakout hit “Blood in the Cut.”

Wednesday is dealer’s choice for quality music connoisseurs: Welsh indie-rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen are in the Egyptian Room at Old National Center. Celebrated ’90s alternative staple and Righteous Babe Records magnate Ani DiFranco will play The Vogue. And of course, one of the summer’s most anticipated shows, Dead & Company is at Ruoff Music Center, in which Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and John Mayer will undoubtedly resurrect the Grateful Dead.

