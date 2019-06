Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Bryan Callen plays Coach Meller on the sitcom "The Goldbergs". You can catch him this weekend at Helium Comedy Club.

He sat on our red couch and talked about his experience with Kilroy's bread sticks.

He started his career as one of the original cast members on the sketch comedy series MadTV. Callen is also a co-host of the podcast the fighter and the kid.

You can see him at the helium comedy club Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 p.m.