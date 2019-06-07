× Golf for less at 8 area courses with the Ultimate Golf Experience Card

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the weather finally feeling like spring and summer, now is the time a lot of people are thinking about doing more activities outside.

One of the most popular things to do is play golf. If you ask golfers, most don’t play a big variety of courses. They stick with just a few. That’s why a new golf card is making it easier to try a variety. For a fraction of the price, you can play golf at eight different central Indiana courses with the 2019 Ultimate Golf Experience Card.

“A lot of times we’ll get a foursome that all has the FOX59 card. They jump on it, go on out there and have a good time. Our course here at Brookshire it is in great shape right now, even with all the rain we got. We drain incredibly well, so it’s a great value for what you’re getting on the card,” said Brian Ballard, golf profession at Brookshire Golf Club.

You can enjoy eight rounds of 18-hole golf for only $149. Normally that would cost about $375. That’s less than half price and well below $20 per round. And at all the courses, your cart is included, so there are no extra fees.

“It a great deal. A new golfing experience is always wonderful. It’s a lot of fun to try different courses and get to travel and see and meet new people as well,” said golfer Steve Holubik.

The card will encourage people to travel around central Indiana a bit more to try the courses on the card. There’s a course on the FOX59 golf card in every direction. You can golf Chippendale golf Club up north in Kokomo or head down south to Otter Creek in Columbus. The other courses include Golf Club of Indiana, Saddlebrook, Smock, Southern Dunes, The Links at Heartland Crossing and Brookshire, where they are finishing up brand new renovations this season.

Here’s how the card works. You buy it from this website. Make a reservation if needed and the courses will punch your card when you get there. Then, simply go play. It’s good Monday thru Friday anytime. You can also go after 12 p.m. on Holidays or weekends, which at some courses is the best time to play.

“We are often packed in the morning. Once we get to 2 and 3 in the afternoon that’s a pretty good time to come out and play Brookshire because it’s usually not crowded,” said Ballard.

There are 150 golf cards and the deal is good while supplies last. And even if you only get to just three of the eight courses, the card will have paid for itself. Your golf card will be mailed within 7 to 10 days. The card expires Dec. 31.