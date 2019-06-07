× Indianapolis man convicted of murdering uncle in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man has been convicted of murder in the 2017 shooting of his uncle, according to Marion County prosecutors.

Larry Spivey was found guilty of the December 2017 shooting death of Albert Ford on the city’s east side after a two-day jury trial.

On December 20, 2017, officers responded to a call and located Albert Ford lying in the front yard of a residence in the 4100 block of Newburgh Avenue.

Ford suffered a single gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spivey had an argument with his uncle, Ford, in the front yard. During the argument, Spivey pulled out a gun and shot Ford in the back as he walked away, according to multiple witnesses.

Spivey fled the scene and was arrested two days later in Chicago.

Prosecutors say the sentencing hearing is set for June 28 at 8:30 a.m. in Criminal Court 1.