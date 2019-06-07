Man arrested for driving 107 mph in I-69 construction zone

Matthew McClure

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Noblesville man was arrested after entering an I-69 construction zone at 107 mph just after 1 a.m. Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

Police clocked Matthew McClure, 37, driving his SUV at 107 mph in a 70 mph speed zone before entering a reduced speed construction zone at the 219 mile marker.

McClure was taken to Madison County Jail and charged with Operating While Intoxicated Endangering, with a B.A.C .15% or higher and Reckless Driving.

ISP is encouraging motorists to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911. Give a vehicle description, location, and direction of travel. Never follow an impaired driver.

