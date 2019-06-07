PopCon Returns for the 6th Year

Posted 10:51 AM, June 7, 2019, by

It's three full days of video games, cosplay, sci-fi, comic books and pop culture fun.   The PopCon Indy is back and is happening through Sunday.  Actor Daniel Newman is among the many celebrities you will see there.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.