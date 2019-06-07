It's three full days of video games, cosplay, sci-fi, comic books and pop culture fun. The PopCon Indy is back and is happening through Sunday. Actor Daniel Newman is among the many celebrities you will see there.
PopCon Returns for the 6th Year
-
PopCon Indy returns this summer
-
Meet ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland at Indy PopCon
-
How to find professional help for depression, anxiety
-
McDonald’s joins the meatless burger trend in one of its biggest markets
-
Shedd Aquarium dolphin, Piquet, is pregnant
-
-
Non-profit group plans opioid recovery home for women and their children
-
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 30, 2019
-
Indiana teacher gives boy with autism ‘most annoying’ award
-
Shooting at gas station on southwest side leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
-
Family angry after Walmart sold them Styrofoam cake
-
-
Spotty storms around Wednesday; strong storms possible this evening
-
Body found in Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man missing since February
-
Taco Bell customer calls police after restaurant runs out of taco shells