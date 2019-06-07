Rain chances on the rise this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are waking up to mild weather this Friday morning. Light fog has formed overnight, but it's not as thick as it was Thursday morning when the visibility dropped below a quarter of a mile! Patchy fog is still possible during the morning commute with partly cloudy skies over Indianapolis.

There are more clouds over southern Indiana due to a frontal boundary near the Ohio River. With a front nearby, isolated showers and storms may still fire up today with most of the activity developing south of I-70. Highs will be seasonal today with highs in the lower 80s.

The system will shift north tonight, meaning showers will approach from the south early Saturday morning. The rain and few embedded thunderstorms are going to become more scattered over central Indiana midday Saturday. There will likely be breaks from the rain at times during the first half of the weekend. However, the coverage will increase on Sunday and skies will turn mainly cloudy.

Cooler temperatures arrive early next work week once a cold front passes over the state early Monday morning. Showers will exit with the boundary and temperatures will turn more comfortable. Highs in the mid-70s are expected several days next week.