× Rain threat returns for the weekend

They’re tallying up! Today marks the 16th 80° day of 2019. We’re running slightly higher than the average for this time of year. However, we’re nowhere close to this time last year, where we had seen 27 days in the 80’s and a few in the 90’s. We’re still waiting on our first 90° day here, and it’s not coming quickly. In fact, we’re actually looking at a cool down as we head into next week.

Focusing on tonight, it is going to be a great Friday evening. We’re dry, we’re warm and less humid. Showers are still impacting parts of southern Indiana and Kentucky along a stationary front and closed Low system. This will finally start to move north overnight tonight and into Saturday.

Showers will begin to show up in our southern counties and continue to spread north throughout the day. These will be widely scattered in nature. Therefore, they will be very hit and miss and many of us will avoid the rain altogether.

If you have plans to be at the Indy Pride Parade on Saturday, there will be a chance for showers in the area. These will mainly stay south of Marion county, however, rain will be nearby – meaning, at least be prepared that you could end up under a shower or two before the parade is over.

Rain chances rise as we head into the second half of the weekend. Sunday still won’t be a washout but more of us will see rain and storms, especially by the afternoon and evening.

Dry weather returns by Tuesday as cooler, yet pleasant, temperatures stick with us through the week.