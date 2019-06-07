Senator Young visits Pendleton after storm damage

PENDLETON, Ind. — Indiana senator Todd Young visited Pendleton on Friday to survey the storm damage after the recent tornado.

“The recent tornado and severe storm surge in Indiana left behind significant damage. The tornado that touched down in Pendleton left it the hardest hit area in our state,” said Young.

Young joined first responders and local officials in an emergency management roundtable at Pendleton Town Hall and toured the areas affected by the storm.

“It was important to see the damage firsthand and thank the first responders, emergency crews, and local officials who are helping this area recover,” Young added.