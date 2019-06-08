× Howard County crash leaves Kokomo man dead

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Department says a man has died as a result of a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 31.

Around 1:45 p.m. Friday, officials say they responded to a crash that involved three vehicles near the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Road 600 North. 75-year-old William Dickison, of Kokomo, was flown via medical helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died from his injuries. No other injuries occurred during the accident, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation shows Dickison was driving his gray 2008 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on County Road 600 North when he entered the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 and was hit by a Freightliner tractor trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to cross into the northbound lanes, where it was struck by a 2019 Kenworth tractor trailer.

Witnesses told police they saw Dickison’s Silverado stop at the intersection before it proceeded eastbound into the path of the Freightliner.

Officials note that this area of U.S. 31 is under construction.

The accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Deputy Keith Chesshir at 765-614-3469.