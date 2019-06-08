× Police search for shooting location after victim appears at Indy hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they are investigating after a person suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital.

Police say someone brought the gunshot victim to Community Hospital East Saturday afternoon. Because Community Hospital East is not a trauma hospital, the victim was then taken to Methodist Hospital, which is equipped to handle gunshot wounds.

Officials say the victim is an adult male in critical condition.

At this time, police are unsure where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Indiana CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.