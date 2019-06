Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Looking for the perfect Father's Day present? How about giving your dad something to chow down on or a reason for him to fire up the grill?

Smoking Goose Meatery has launched new gift boxes just in time to celebrate the father, or father figures, in your life.

Watch above for a sample of sausages, salamis, and more could that be yours along with Smoking Goose catering options.