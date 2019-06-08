Tracking showers through the weekend; cool down arrives next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light showers have moved into southern Indiana this Saturday morning as a low pressure system shifts north toward the Mid-South. The rain today is going to be widely scattered, meaning we should still see some dry time this morning and afternoon.

If you plan on heading to the Indy Pride Festival today, you will want to keep an eye on the radar and grab the rain gear. Just know showers and isolated thunderstorms will be around at times during the event! Highs will be seasonal for early June and will rise near 80°.

More rain arrives on Sunday, which will be the wettest day of the weekend. The rain coverage is going to be more widespread over the state with a chance for embedded thunderstorms. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible within any thunderstorm that develops tomorrow. A cold front will sweep across the Midwest by Monday morning. Once the boundary passes, rain chances will decline and temperatures will drop.

Highs next week will be comfortable and below average. Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid-70s starting Monday afternoon. Higher pressure builds into the area on Tuesday and the pressure feature will keep central Indiana dry until late Wednesday night. Another storm system will bring another round of rainfall to the state on Thursday.