Woman shot riding in car on Interstate 70

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana State Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 70 near Shadeland Avenue around 7:30 Saturday evening.

Police say the female victim was a passenger in a grey 2010 Toyota driven by a male.

The driver told police a white or blue Honda passenger car with two black males pulled up along side and began yelling something out the window and then fired at least two shots.

The bullets entered the Toyota through the driver’s door and struck the female passenger.

The male driver took the wounded female passenger to the hospital and police were contacted.

The woman is listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital.

State Police Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-232-TIPS (8477).