Eastside residents share concerns over interstate shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indiana state police say a woman is injured after a shooting Saturday night on Interstate 70. Eastside residents who travel in the area daily say they’re not only concerned about their safety but the children as well.

According to ISP, a woman and a man were traveling Westbound on Interstate 70 in a gray 2010 Toyota. The male driver told police, a white or blue Honda with two black males pulled up alongside them and began yelling something out the window and then fired at least two shots. The bullets entered the Toyota through the driver’s door and struck the female passenger.

We spoke to one woman who says she’s lived here for 19 years and the violence continues to get worse.

“I know that right now we are living in some critical times and my heart goes out to the young lady that this happened to and I pray she gets better,” said Eastside resident, Nicholette Williams.

Joshua Blakey also lives on the east side. He says he has a newborn son but doesn’t feel comfortable bringing him out because of incidents like this.

“There is no reason why I should have to worry about a bullet hitting somebody or one of my loved ones,” said Blakey.

Both Blakey and Williams agree times are changing. Which is why Blakey says he legally carries.

“I mean it’s not like it was 10 or 15 years ago you could drive down the road and not worry about people getting shot. And like you said, they're not prejudiced, they go through wherever they want,” said Blakey.

Williams believes no one knows how to settle their differences properly, particularly the youth.

“It’s starting with parenting. These young people out here, it’s the drugs. We need more awareness as far as the other community. And we need to take responsibility for the actions of our children,” said Williams.

Williams was with her grandson in the car, worried the worse could occur. “I am in fear all the time, at night. But it happens any time of the day. But I’m in fear all the time. Because you can be anywhere, and this happens. And it’s sad. It’s just really sad,” she said.

Both believe more needs to be done to bring communities together to end gun violence in Indianapolis.

“I just hope that we can all get together in the community and work out these issues. And we have to start in the community first and have more positive things for the young people to get involved in,” said Williams.

At last check, the woman shot was in stable condition. State police detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-232-TIPS (8477).