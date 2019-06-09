Ending the weekend with scattered showers; comfortable weather on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wave of steady rain is traveling over central Indiana this morning. Severe weather is not likely today, but heavy rain and an occasional thunderstorm may still develop. The widespread rain this morning will turn more scattered this afternoon as a low pressure system travels over Kentucky and into Ohio. The system will supply the area with showers and overcast skies. The cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit cooler for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

An inbound cold front will move into the state early Monday morning. Showers will linger during the first half of the day, but once the boundary moves out, rain chances will drop. Temperatures will also be cooler as we kick off the work week. Highs will climb into the lower 70s. High pressure moves in behind the system, which will result in decreasing cloud cover Monday afternoon. Skies will become mostly clear by the evening hours.

Temperatures will stay comfortable and below average for the next several days. Next round of rain will hold off until Wednesday night. Scattered showers are still possible Thursday and should exit before Friday morning as another area of high pressure moves into the Midwest!