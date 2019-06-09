Fever comeback falls short in 94-87 loss to Phoenix

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Fever outscored Phoenix by 17 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough, as the Mercury earned a road win 94-87 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Sunday afternoon.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points to lead the Fever while rookie Kennedy Burke added 18 off the bench. Burke went 4-for-4 beyond the three-point line in the game.

Phoenix was paced by Brittney Griner’s 26 points.

The Fever continue a four-game homestand Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. hosting the Seattle Storm.

