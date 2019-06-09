Heavy rainfall eases overnight; dry window returning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a rainy, dreary finish to the weekend and Flash Flood Warnings are impacting parts of Central Indiana. Remember the phrase - Turn around, don't drown. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

With a surface low to our south and an upper level wave overhead, rain is churning across Indiana. This is creating a training effect, meaning showers are tracking repeatedly over the same area. Additional Flash Flood Warnings are possible overnight.

Don't worry, dry time is coming! Rain eases into the morning hours on Monday. A few widely scattered showers will be around to start the day, however, clouds decrease and sunshine returns by the afternoon. This will be the start of a nice, dry window. With rain out of the forecast until Wednesday evening, it will be a great opportunity for farmers to hit the fields or for you to mow the law, walk the dog... you choose! Whatever your choice is, the weather will be calm, less humid and overall, really nice!

Rain returns Wednesday night through Thursday. However, we dry out again by the end of the work week, just in time for Zoobilation on Friday.