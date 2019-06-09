IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the controversy involving Sen. Jim Merritt and the Pride parade impact the race for mayor?

And can state Democrats find a candidate who can successfully challenge Gov. Eric Holcomb next year?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Elise Shrock, Mike Murphy and Leigh Riley Evans discuss this week's top stories, including the race for mayor, the race for governor and the 2020 presidential campaign, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren visiting Indiana last week and Mayor Pete Buttigieg making an appearance in Bloomington next week.