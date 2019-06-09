Italian Street Festival returns to Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Fried ravioli, meatballs, cannolis, Italian sausage, pizza, brushchetta, spaghetti - Mama Mia, that's a whole lot of grub.

For the 35th year, the Italian Street Festival returns Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, from 5 to 11 p.m. at the historic Catholic Church located at 520 Stevens Street and the surrounding Lacey Park.

Transformed into an outdoor Italian festival and celebration, this free admission event is a treat for the senses.

Give your taste buds a whirl with features over 25 different Italian meats, pastas, salads and desserts.

Take your ears on a musical exodus as the festival features a music line-up, including four of Indianapolis’s most popular acts. Local favorite and headliner, the Woomblies, will entertain Festival crowds Saturday evening. Friday’s line-up includes the Indigos and the Carmel and Fishers School of Rock house bands and begins at 5 p.m. Fans of Caruso and Frank Sinatra will also be entertained as classic Italian music favorites are played over the Festival public address system.

The festival also features dancing, carnival rides, and games for everyone along with free parking is located in the Eli Lilly lots on East and New Jersey streets.