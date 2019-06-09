× Muncie mother faces neglect charges following infant’s death

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Star Press reports a woman has been arrested on charges related to the death of her 3-month-old daughter.

32-year-old Sarah Ann Styhl, of Muncie, was arrested and preliminary charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, authorities were called to Muncie’s Young Women’s Christian Association at 310 E. Charles St. after the mother alerted a staff member that her child was unresponsive. The two had reportedly been staying there since Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed the baby, Shea Anna Marie Styhl, to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The infant reportedly had several burns, including on her face, and multiple bone fractures, some of which were in different stages of the healing process.

The Muncie Star Press says a post-mortem examination described the infant as having “extensive skeletal trauma,” that included fractured arms and legs.

When police searched the room in which the mother and child had been staying, they were said to have found “burn spray,” several diaper rash ointments and Icy Hot Patches. The room had no bathroom or cooking facilities.

The mother claimed to have no knowledge of the baby’s injuries when speaking with investigators.

When investigators challenged her on this, she reportedly became “argumentative” and asked for an attorney.