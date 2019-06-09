New brunch menu at Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It can work for lunch, it can work for breakfast, the new brunch menu from Sullivan's Steakhouse takes the best of both worlds and combines them into delicious choices where the only winner is your stomach.

Starting on May 18, the new brunch menu is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and includes dishes like Lump Crab Cake Benedict, Filet Mignon Benedict, Challah & Hazelnut French Toast and more.

To embrace the warmer weather, Sullivan’s Steakhouse is now opening for lunch as well with a new and improved lunch menu, which is available at all locations nationwide from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Guests can experience a variety of new options, including a newly revamped Business and Lunch Entrée selection. In addition, Sullivan’s soups, salads and sandwiches are a perfect way to satiate those lunch cravings and hunger pains.