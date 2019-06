× Overturned semi causes multiple NB lane closure on I-65/I-70 South Split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation says three northbound lanes are closed at the I-65/I-70 South Split at mile marker 110.6.

The closure is expected to last until roughly 1:30 p.m., according to INDOT.

The cause of the closure is an overturned semi.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.