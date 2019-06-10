× 3 people charged in animal cruelty investigation at Fair Oaks Farms

FAIR OAKS, Ind. – Charges have been filed against three people in connection with the animal cruelty investigation at Fair Oaks Farms.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the three individuals are being charged with beating a vertebrate animal, a class A misdemeanor. The names of the suspects were not immediately released.

The sheriff’s office says other persons of interest are being interviewed.

“Details of the investigation cannot be released at this time as this investigation is still active,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

The investigation stems from a disturbing video released by a nonprofit called Animal Recovery Mission last week, in which employees are seen abusing calves and using drugs at the farm.

Richard Couto, the founder of Animal Recovery Mission, told FOX59 that he sent a private investigator to the farms to see what guests of the popular tourist spot don’t see. The investigator was hired as a calf-care employee from August 2018 until November 2018, to record what happens behind the scenes.

“The animal abuse began day one, hour one of our employment at Fair Oaks Farms,” Couto said.

Fair Oaks is one of the largest dairy operations in the Hoosier State. It has more than 10 different locations and farms around northwest Indiana.