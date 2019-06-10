× Colts offensive tackle Antonio Garcia suspended 4 games

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the second time in less than two weeks, the NFL has disciplined an Indianapolis Colt.

Monday, the league suspended offensive tackle Antonio Garcia for the first four games of the regular season without pay for violating its performance-enhancing substances program. May 31, quarterback Chad Kelly was slapped with a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Garcia, 25, spent the second half of last season on the Colts’ practice squad. He is vying for a backup tackle position.

According to a league spokesman, Garcia is allowed to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. The Colts conclude their offseason work with a three-day mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday.

Garcia will be eligible to return to the Colts’ active roster Monday, Sept. 30, following their Sept. 29 game against Oakland.