Colts re-sign tackle Caraun Reid

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts shuffled their defensive line depth Monday by re-signing veteran tackle Caraun Reid.

To make room for the 6-2, 305-pound Reid, the team placed defensive end Jegs Jefede on the injured reserve list.

Reid, 27, was a fifth-round draft pick of Detroit in 2014 who spent last offseason with the Colts. He was signed in December 2017 and released in late August.

Reid has appeared in 44 career games with 13 starts while spending time with the Lions, Dallas, Washington and San Diego. He has 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. Last season, Reid saw action in 10 games, one as a starter, with Dallas.

