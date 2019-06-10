Crews find car submerged in canal on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An investigation is underway after a car was found submerged in the canal on the north side Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said divers didn’t find anything following primary and secondary searches of the canal.

Investigators believe the car went into the canal closer to the bridge at the intersection of Kessler and Westfield before drifting deeper into the water.

Westfield Boulevard was closed between Kessler Boulevard East Drive and Pennsylvania Street during the investigation and search.

6:14 AM – #IFD Tac Team 14 Divers conduct primary and secondary searches inside & around car found in the canal at E Westfield Boulevard and Kessler Blvd E Drive. Nothing found. No Injuries. pic.twitter.com/JRzuikZ9di — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) June 10, 2019