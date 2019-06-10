Crews find car submerged in canal on north side

Posted 7:25 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, June 10, 2019

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An investigation is underway after a car was found submerged in the canal on the north side Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said divers didn’t find anything following primary and secondary searches of the canal.

Investigators believe the car went into the canal closer to the bridge at the intersection of Kessler and Westfield before drifting deeper into the water.

Westfield Boulevard was closed between Kessler Boulevard East Drive and Pennsylvania Street during the investigation and search.

Google Map for coordinates 39.862760 by -86.154295.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.