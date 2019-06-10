Driver dies after crashing during police chase in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Police say a driver fleeing from officers was killed when the vehicle crashed in a northern Indiana city.

The Elkhart Police Department says officers responding about 5 a.m. Sunday to a call of a screaming woman saw an SUV leaving the area.

Officers chasing the SUV say the driver disregarded railroad crossing arms, then hit a parked car and struck a downtown post office building.

Police say the driver was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the crash scene. Information about the person killed wasn’t immediately released.

