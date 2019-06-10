× Former Colts, Ball State football player dies in Florida shooting

TAMPA, Fla. – A former Ball State Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts player died in a shooting over the weekend.

Eric Patterson, 26, died Saturday morning. His roommate told police he heard some commotion in their home around 5 a.m. and found Patterson lying on his back. An unknown assailant ran out of the home, police said. Several Tampa-area media outlets, including WFLA and the Tampa Bay Times, reported the story.

Patterson was taken to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries.

Ball State football coach Mike Neu confirmed the news Monday morning, posting a tribute to Patterson on Twitter.

“We are mourning the passing of one of our own, Eric Patterson. We are extremely saddened by this, and we ask that you please keep Eric and his family in your prayers,” Neu wrote. “Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal.”

Patterson, a cornerback, signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State. He signed with the Colts in August 2015 and spent time on the active roster and the practice squad.

Patterson also had stints with the St. Louis Rams and Cleveland Browns during his NFL career.