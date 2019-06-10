Helicopter makes crash landing on building in Manhattan

NEW YORK– A helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of a building in Manhattan and a fire ensued, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo said the preliminary investigation showed that a fire occurred when a helicopter hit the roof of 787 7th Avenue, and people in the building said they felt the building shake.

Casualties were involved with the helicopter, he said. Officials said the fire is under control, Cuomo said.

FDNY is making its way to the top of the building. The building is being evacuated, FDNY said.

The NYPD said to avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Avenue due to an ongoing police investigation and to expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area.

At the time of the incident, moderate to heavy rain was falling in the city and visibility at Central Park was down to only 1.25 miles. Winds were from the east at 9 mph.

Video from the scene showed dozens of emergency vehicles with lights blaring.

This story is developing.

FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019