InfoWars to pay $15K in copyright infringement suit

Posted 2:44 PM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:48PM, June 10, 2019

Alex Jones (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Conspiracy-promoting website Infowars will pay $15,000 to resolve a copyright infringement lawsuit over its sales of a poster featuring the image of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character that was hijacked by far-right extremists and racist internet trolls.

Infowars host Alex Jones on Monday signed his companies’ settlement agreement with Pepe’s creator, California-based artist Matt Furie.

An article posted on Infowars’ website calls it a “strategic victory” for Jones.

One of Furie’s attorneys says the settlement amount is more than the $14,000 that Infowars made from poster sales.

Furie says he didn’t authorize Infowars to sell a “MAGA” poster depicting Pepe alongside images of Jones, President Donald Trump, far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and others.

A jury trial for Furie’s lawsuit was scheduled to begin July 16 in Los Angeles.

