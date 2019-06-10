Kroger recalls ground beef, ribeye over E. coli concerns

Kroger shoppers should check their freezers after the grocery store chain recalled ground beef and ribeye steaks sold in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

According to Kroger, the meat was recalled due to a risk of E. coli contamination. It applies to bone-in ribeye steaks, boneless ribeye steaks and ground beef sold between April 23 and June 3.

The retailer said the recall includes stores in southeastern Indiana, Dayton, Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Eating the recalled beef could result in severe illness, Kroger said, adding that there have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the products.

Customers who bought the recalled beef should return the product to the Kroger store where they purchased it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact Kroger at 800-576-4377, Option 1 and then Option 5. You can learn more about the recall here and here.