Magnitude 4.0 earthquake detected northeast of Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal geologists say an earthquake with an estimated magnitude 4 has been detected just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie.

There were no reports immediately of damage, and the U.S. Geological Survey is collecting responses from people who felt the tremors. A magnitude 4 earthquake can cause moderate damage

The 10:50 a.m. EDT earthquake was placed some 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) north/northwest of Eastlake, a city of nearly 20,000 people.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The nearby city of Mentor urged people to stop calling 911 unless they have an emergency because dispatchers were being "overwhelmed" by callers asking about the earthquake.