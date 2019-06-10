× Missing Greenfield boy found safe

UPDATE: The boy was found safe. His personal information and photo have been removed from this story due to his status as a juvenile.

Previous story (edited):

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Police in Greenfield are searching for a boy who left his home on June 9.

Police say he didn’t take anything with him when he left, and has no communication devices.

He was last known to be wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts. Police say he frequents Riley Park in Greenfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenfield police at 317-477-4400.