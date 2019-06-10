× PurpleStride to end pancreatic cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer. The American Cancer Society says an estimated 46-thousand people die from the disease each year.

PurpleStride is the walk to end pancreatic cancer. It’s a chance for fighters, survivors, and loved ones to pay tribute to those who have been touched by the illness.

Deana Potterf from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and pancreatic cancer survivor Aisha Dennis are our guests this morning.

The PurpleStride walk to end cancer is Saturday, June 15. Opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

You can register for the walk here.