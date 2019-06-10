PurpleStride to end pancreatic cancer

Posted 7:17 AM, June 10, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS — Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer. The American Cancer Society says an estimated 46-thousand people die from the disease each year.

PurpleStride is the walk to end pancreatic cancer. It’s a chance for fighters, survivors, and loved ones to pay tribute to those who have been touched by the illness.

Deana Potterf from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and pancreatic cancer survivor Aisha Dennis are our guests this morning.

Click the video to see their interview.

The PurpleStride walk to end cancer is Saturday, June 15. Opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

You can register for the walk here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.