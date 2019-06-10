Rain chances ease this morning; cool June pattern holding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overnight rain is easing east and only a few more showers to contend with through noon today! The passage of a cold front this morning will put an end to the rain chances and bring a refreshing change to the air this afternoon. Winds will turn breezy today, from the northwest, while skies clear and sunshine builds to end the day!

A cooler start tomorrow (Tuesday) morning with lots of sunshine to enjoy! The current weather pattern has certainly shifted as of late, with a cooler area of air for the Midwest. Temperatures are running slightly below average and this will hold for the next seven days. Plenty of dry time will be enjoyed before greater chances of rain return for the upcoming weekend.