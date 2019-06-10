Refreshing change underway Monday evening with humidity diving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLER AND DRIER

Doesn't this feel great! Looks good too! Our weather Monday has taken a turn as the skies brighten and humidity dives.

It only took a few hours but what a difference from sunrise to the evening commute in central Indiana. Note the images from our camera at the Golf Club of Indiana Monday I'm posting below. A great evening is underway!

The dew point dropped sharply behind a cold front on northwest winds Monday. We've gone from Gulf Coast humidity to air imported from south Canada Monday evening.

You will really feel it Tuesday morning. Early-May if not late-April level lows are expected by early Tuesday morning. Outlying areas could dip into the upper 40s by sunrise! Enjoy the break!