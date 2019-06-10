SILVER ALERT: authorities looking for missing Hamilton County teen

Posted 2:12 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:15AM, June 10, 2019

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Ethan Taylor, 18, a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a red Fortnite T-shirt, blue jeans, flip flops, and wearing glasses.

Ethan is missing from Cicero, Indiana, which is 28 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 p. m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ethan Taylor, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282 or 911.

 

