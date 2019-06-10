× Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Company closes in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Company closed down Sunday after 8 1/2 years in Broad Ripple.

The Indianapolis-based company issued the following statement Monday morning, saying the Muncie taproom would stay open:

It is with a heavy heart, after 8 1/2 wonderful years Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Co. in Broad Ripple shut its doors Sunday, June 9th. We will keep our taproom location open in Muncie, where we will continue to offer our signature craft beer while supplies last. Moving forward, we will offer over 20 craft beers and keep our current menu at the Muncie Thr3e Wise Men location.

Anyone who has a gift card to use can do so at the Muncie location or any Scotty’s Brewhouse location.

In December, Scotty’s Brewhouse and Scotty’s Thr3E Wise Men Brewing Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced the closure of several locations. Since that time, multiple other locations have shut down as well.

Scott Wise, founder of Scotty’s Brewhouse and Thr3e Wise Men, was sued earlier this year by investors who claim there were defrauded out of more than $1 million. Wise denies the allegations.

There are still 10 Scotty’s locations which remain open. Six of those are in Indiana.