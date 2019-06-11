2 people robbed at gunpoint in less than 5 minutes on Indy’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are searching for a man after two people were robbed at gunpoint in the span of five minutes Tuesday morning.

The crimes took place at Stratford Apartments near 38th and Moller on Indy’s west side.

Walking up some steps after returning home from work, a woman stopped to check her mail box when she felt a gun poke her in the back.

“He touched me with the gun,” said the victim. “When I turned back he showed me the gun and said, ‘Give me your purse.’”

That woman asked not to be identified, but says the armed thief repeated his command to hand over her purse.

“After I realized that he was a dangerous person, I froze and I tried to hold my bag,” said the woman.

When she didn’t let go of her bag, the victim says the crook violently dragged her down these steps. The assault left the woman with scratches on her face and shook up.

“I really wasn’t understanding what was happening. It’s the first time happening to me, so I was confused,” said the woman.

After tumbling down the flight of stairs, slamming into and breaking a glass window, the woman yelled for help and the suspect ran away, but he didn’t go far.

Just a few hundred feet away, police say the same thief stuck a gun in another man’s back in front of an adjacent apartment building.

That victim put his hands up and said he didn’t have any money so the crook ran away.

Both victims now hope the suspect gets caught before someone gets seriously hurt.

“It’s very dangerous,” said the woman. “If he keeps doing it, he will be more aggressive. He can be more dangerous than what he is now,” said the woman.

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on a suspect can always contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.