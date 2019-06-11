× 89 Kroger stores in Indiana to begin selling CBD products

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dozens of Kroger stores in Indiana will soon start selling CBD products.

A representative for the grocery chain said Tuesday that the products will be available at 89 stores in the Hoosier State by the end of June.

The representative added that the items will be topical products, such as lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD.

CBD products only became legal in Indiana last year. Hoosiers are able to purchase CBD oil that contains .3% or less of THC, the component of the cannabis plant which causes intoxication.

With the low amount of THC, CBD oil users do not experience a “high” feeling that conventional marijuana users typically encounter.

Kroger issued the following statement regarding their newly offered products: