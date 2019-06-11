× Alabama’s governor signs bill that would require chemical castration for child molesters into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s governor signed a bill into law requiring those convicted of certain sex crimes to undergo chemical castration.

Under the law, chemical castration would be a condition of the parole for someone involved in a sex crime with a child younger than 13 years old, reports WSFA.

The law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey Monday would require the individual to begin treatment no less than a month before they’re released from custody. They must continue treatment until the court deems it no longer necessary.

Before signing the bill into law Monday, Ivey hadn’t signaled whether or not she supported it. Monday marked the final day for her to sign bills into law after the legislative session, WSFA reported.

State Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Calhoun County, introduced the measure as House Bill 379. It applies to sex offenders over the age of 21. Offenders would foot the bill for the procedure.

Hurst said last week that he hoped the new law would make those who prey on children think twice before committing a crime.

WSFA reported that the Alabama Civil Liberties Union opposes the law and will likely challenge it on the grounds that it violates the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which forbids cruel and unusual punishment.